National EAS Test Sept. 27; ETRS Updates Required

(July 26, 2017) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have announced the date of this year’s National Test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). It will be held at 2:20 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 27. If conditions are not conducive the test will be delayed until the following Wednesday, October 4.

All radio, TV and cable outlets are required to air the test simultaneously and then use the FCC’s Electronic Test Reporting System (ETRS) to report the results. Many broadcasters recall the frustrations with registering at ETRS last year. Let’s hope you remember your passwords because every station is again required to update their ETRS file. A deadline of August 28, 2017 is in place by which stations should have updated their Form 1 ETRS data. By midnight on test night stations must submit data on Form 2. A final submission, Form 3, is due on November 13. Click here to login to ETRS.

Another requirement for stations prior to the national test is to download the revised EAS Operating Handbook; the PDF file and can be accessed by clicking here. It must be posted at all EAS operator locations.

The FCC also recommends stations use this opportunity to download the latest software and firmware updates from the manufacturers of their EAS gear.

If you have questions contact N.H. State Emergency Communications Committee Chair Ed Brouder at 603-668-0652.