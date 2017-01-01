Latest Issue of Antenna available

(October 17, 2016) – The television spectrum incentive auction hasn’t come anywhere close to hitting the federal expectations so another round of bidding will soon start. Meantime, the FCC has proposed a schedule plan for hundreds, and maybe thousands, of TV stations to vacate their current frequencies and relocate to new dial locations. Read all about it in the latest issue of Antenna.

Also in this issue…federal courts disagree on fractional music licensing…and the deadline for NH stations to file their Biennial Ownership Reports is December 1, 2017.