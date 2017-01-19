January Issue of Antenna newsletter

(January 19, 2017) – Thanks to Attorney Scott Flick at the Pillsbury law firm in Washington, the latest edition of Antenna is available. This month’s issue includes the possibility of internet employment recruitment…the latest negotiations between the Radio Music License Committee and Global Music Rights…clarified rules on political files… a progress report on the TV spectrum auction…an evaluation of the national EAS test in September 2016…and the usual FCC filing deadlines.

Click here to read the January 2017 issue of Antenna.