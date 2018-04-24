Government Adds $1 Billion to TV Relocation Fund

(April 24, 2018) – The federal government has added another billion dollars to the TV Relocation Fund – all a result of last year’s voluntary spectrum auction. This is the lead story in the April issue of Antenna newsletter, written by Attorney Scott Flick for NHAB members. The fund was previously capped at 1.75 billion.

This issue also details a new FCC filing window that low power TV stations can use as a result of the reallocation of the TV band. That deadline is May 15.

Congress has recently granted broadcasters “first responder” status which may make it easier to reach transmitting and studio facilities in the immediate aftermath of natural disasters.

Read the April issue of Antenna by clicking here.