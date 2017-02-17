February Issue of Antenna newsletter

(February 17, 2017) – Station public files no longer need to contain correspondence from the public. That’s the major takeaway from the latest issue of the Antenna newsletter, written by Scott R. Flick, a communications attorney with NHAB’s Washington law firm, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. An FCC investigation concluded that few people ever visit radio and TV stations in person asking to examine the public file. Radio stations are currently transitioning to all online public files; the TV industry made the switch several years ago.

Attorney Flick also outlines what happens next now that the television spectrum auction has concluded. Repacking stations will take 39 months and will result in no TV station being located above channel 37. The move is expected to put intense pressure on the tower industry because hundreds of new antennae will need to be built and installed as stations struggle to station the air during the transition. Radio stations with antennae on television towers will also be impacted.

Antenna should be a must read each month for broadcast managers!

Incidentally, Scott is the brains behind NHAB’s Washington Legal Hotline. This is a free service for NHAB station management. Contact Scott at 202-663-8167 or by e-mail.

Debbie Martin Demers is the attorney you’ll talk to if your utilize NHAB’s in-state Legal Hotline. She can assist managers on questions about New Hampshire employment law, advertising regulations and court procedures. Contact her at 603-641-9555 or by e-mail.