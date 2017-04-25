Edward R. Murrow Award Nominations Announced

(April 25, 2017) – New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) and WMUR-TV were both named as recipients of the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Awards in Region 10. The awards are made annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTNDA). NHPR was nominated in seven categories; the Hearst television station was nominated in five.
RTNDA has recognized outstanding radio and television news productions since 1971. The competition is named for famed CBS news reporter Edward R. Murrow. National award winners will be announced in June; awards will be presented in New York City’s Gotham Hall in October 2017.
Here are the New Hampshire programs entered in this year’s competition.
NHPR:
- Overall Excellence
- Continuing Coverage (Toxic Water: PFC Contamination in Southern New Hampshire)
- Excellence in Writing (Squamscot Soda: Helping You Wash It All Down Since 1863)
- Feature Reporting (TFC: New Hampshire’s Legendary Trail “Fixing” Crew)
- News Series (No Place to Go: Homeless in New Hampshire)
- Sports Reporting (A Backyard Croquet Court in Rye Attracts Professionals and Passersby Alike)
- Website (NHPR.org)
WMUR-TV:
- Breaking News (Manchester Officers Shot)
- Continuing Coverage (Commitment 2016)
- Excellence in Innovation (Ask the Candidates)
- Hard News (Matthew Dion: A Killer in his Own Words)
- Website (WMUR.com)
