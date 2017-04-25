Edward R. Murrow Award Nominations Announced

(April 25, 2017) – New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) and WMUR-TV were both named as recipients of the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Awards in Region 10. The awards are made annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTNDA). NHPR was nominated in seven categories; the Hearst television station was nominated in five.

RTNDA has recognized outstanding radio and television news productions since 1971. The competition is named for famed CBS news reporter Edward R. Murrow. National award winners will be announced in June; awards will be presented in New York City’s Gotham Hall in October 2017.

Here are the New Hampshire programs entered in this year’s competition.

NHPR:

WMUR-TV: