Antenna Newsletter Highlights Blue Alert Initiative

(July 17, 2017) – The Federal Communications Commission is considering adding a brand new event code to the Emergency Alert System. Blue Alerts would be similar to Amber Alerts, which notify the public to be on the lookout when a child is abducted. The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the FCC to fast-track a rulemaking to create a three-letter event code for Blue Alerts. They could only be issued under three circumstances:

* if a law enforcement officer has been killed in the line of duty

* if a law enforcement officer has been threatened in the line of duty

* if a law enforcement officer is missing in the line of duty

Parties wishing to reply to the FCC’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking have until July 31 to do so.

Other stories in the July issue of the Antenna newsletter include expanded requirements for video description…closed captioning of Internet video clips…and a $55,000 for a Florida TV station that improperly used EAS tones in a paid commercial.

