May Issue of Antenna available

(May 15, 2017) – The repacking phase of television’s voluntary Incentive Spectrum Auction is underway and it’s the headline article in the May issue of Antenna newsletter. Space currently occupied by Channels 38 through 51 will be eliminated over the next 39 months, resulting in thousands of stations going off the air or relocating to new channel assignments in a more compact spectrum. Construction permit applications for affected stations must be filed by July 12, 2017.

This issue also outlines the variety of petitions filed with the FCC regarding translators.

The FCC has also decided that Internet usage is so widespread that it will be sufficient for broadcasters to make it their sole recruitment source.

