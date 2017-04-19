FCC Releases Auction Results & Timetable

 (April 19, 2017) – The bidding phase of the television incentive auction is finished but the fun is just beginning! The FCC has released a timetable for what happens next.  NHAB’s Washington attorney, Scott Flick, has kindly laid it all out in a special edition of his COMMLAWCENTER blog.  Read it here.

Scott’s regular monthly Antenna newsletter has also hit the press.  This month’s topics include:

  • AM fillin translators
  • a legal update on the Flo & Eddie copyright case
  • news of two new England radio stations that want to change their cities of license to NH communities
  • deadlines for filing in the FCC’s Paperwork Reduction Act Proceedings

Read Antenna here.

