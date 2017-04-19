FCC Releases Auction Results & Timetable

(April 19, 2017) – The bidding phase of the television incentive auction is finished but the fun is just beginning! The FCC has released a timetable for what happens next. NHAB’s Washington attorney, Scott Flick, has kindly laid it all out in a special edition of his COMMLAWCENTER blog. Read it here.
Scott’s regular monthly Antenna newsletter has also hit the press. This month’s topics include:
- AM fillin translators
- a legal update on the Flo & Eddie copyright case
- news of two new England radio stations that want to change their cities of license to NH communities
- deadlines for filing in the FCC’s Paperwork Reduction Act Proceedings
