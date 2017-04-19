FCC Releases Auction Results & Timetable

(April 19, 2017) – The bidding phase of the television incentive auction is finished but the fun is just beginning! The FCC has released a timetable for what happens next. NHAB’s Washington attorney, Scott Flick, has kindly laid it all out in a special edition of his COMMLAWCENTER blog. Read it here.

Scott’s regular monthly Antenna newsletter has also hit the press. This month’s topics include:

AM fillin translators

a legal update on the Flo & Eddie copyright case

news of two new England radio stations that want to change their cities of license to NH communities

deadlines for filing in the FCC’s Paperwork Reduction Act Proceedings

Read Antenna here.