August Antenna Newsletter

(August 21, 2017) – The FCC and FEMA’s latest plans for the national test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) are the headline story in this month’s Antenna newsletter, published by Attorney Scott Flick at the Pillsbury Law Firm in Washington. On Wednesday, September 27, at 2:20 p.m. EDT, every American radio and TV station, and every cable TV system, will lock onto a brief test message from Washington. Like last year, every station and franchise is required to pre-register and post-register with the FCC’s Electronic Test Reporting System.

Another article this month concerns the not-surprising conclusion that the federal incentive auction repack fund will be too small to compensate all impacted stations. Congress allocated $1.75 billion; it is estimated expenses will total at least $2.1 billion.

Music licensing continues to be a touchy issue with the emergence of Global Music Rights as a new performing rights organization wanting a share of your revenue along with ASCAP, BMI and SESAC.

Reporters and journalist will wan to check out a court ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals in Philadelphia affirming that it is legal to photograph police officers in the performance of their public duties.

