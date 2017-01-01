Advisories – FCC Required Paperwork

(November 14, 2016) – All New Hampshire radio and television stations must file three important documents with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) by December first.

New England broadcast stations must place Annual EEO Public File Reports in their public inspection files…and post the report on station websites. In addition, certain stations must electronically file their EEO Mid-term Report on FCC Form 397 by December 1, 2016. Click here for details.

It’s also time for Biennial Ownership Reports. These must be electronically filed by December 1 using FCC Form 323-E, and must also be placed in the station’s public file. Even though the Commission approved changes to the ownership reports form last January, the Office of Management and Budget has not yet signed off on them. Therefore, stations should still file ownership reports every two years by the anniversary date of their license renewal application filing deadline. Get the details here.

The final December 1 deadline is concerned with Annual DTV Ancillary/ Supplementary Services. The FCC requires all digital television stations, including all commercial and noncommercial educational full power television stations, digital low power television stations, digital translator television stations, and digital Class A television stations, to submit FCC Form 2100 – Schedule G (formerly known as the FCC Form 317) each year. The report details whether stations provided ancillary or supplemental services at any time during the twelve-month period ending on the preceding September 30. It is important to note that the Form 2100 – Schedule G must be submitted regardless of whether stations offered such services. Read more details here.